Music
music videos

WATCH: Exes Bea Lorenzo and Paolo Benjamin reunite in ‘The Ones We Once Loved’ music video

Rappler.com
WATCH: Exes Bea Lorenzo and Paolo Benjamin reunite in ‘The Ones We Once Loved’ music video

MUSIC VIDEO. Paolo Benjamin and Bea Lorenzo star in the music video for Ben&Ben's single 'The Ones We Once Loved.'

Sony Music Philippines

The song is based on the former couple's breakup

MANILA, Philippines – Exes Bea Lorenzo and Paolo Benjamin reunited to tell the story of their relationship and break-up in the music video of Ben&Ben’s latest single, “The Ones We Once Loved.”

WATCH: Exes Bea Lorenzo and Paolo Benjamin reunite in ‘The Ones We Once Loved’ music video

The video premiered on Saturday, September 3. Directed by Niq Ablao, it is based on Bea and Paolo’s real-life story, and paints a picture of the exes’ journey through healing, forgiveness, and self-realization after their break-up.

“We recognize that it is quite rare to attain the kind of closure that Pao and Bea have, and much more so create a piece of art that gives respect and honor to the relationship that has passed,” Ben&Ben said in a statement.

“Everyone in the team really gave it their best to amplify that message to all who watch the MV: that closure, even if it is a painful process, is cathartic,” they said.

“The Ones We Once Loved” was released on August 25. It was written by Paolo as he processed the end of his long-term relationship.

The song is the band’s official single for their upcoming North American tour. The band was supposed to play in a send-off concert on the same day as the video’s release, but they postponed the show at the last minute due to bad weather. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

music videos