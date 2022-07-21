It’s happening! Benny Blanco confirms release date for BTS, Snoop Dogg collab

ARMYs, are you ready to hear 'the best song in the entire world?'

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, ARMYs! American music producer Benny Blanco finally announced on Wednesday, July 20 the release schedule for his highly-awaited collaboration with global K-pop sensation BTS and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The cover art for the long-awaited track “Bad Decisions” will be shared on July 23 at 12 am KST, while the first and second music video trailers will be released on August 3 and August 4 at 12 am KST, respectively. Meanwhile, the music video is set to be dropped on August 5 at 1 pm KST.

“Bad Decisions” is slated for three more special releases throughout August, including a lyric video, a visualizer, and a BTS recording sketch.

A day before the release schedule was posted, BTS posted a fun Zoom-format teaser featuring Benny Blanco asking Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, and V if he could join the K-pop group. Although the members said no, Jimin says, “But we can make a song together.”

“Let’s make the best song in the entire world!” Benny replied.

The news comes months after Snoop Dogg first confirmed in late March that the collaboration with BTS was finally happening. “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” he said.

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013, with members Jin, RM, j-hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Before announcing that they would take a break on June 14, the seven-piece group released their latest album Proof on June 10.

Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, is a 34-year-old music producer known for producing music for popular artists such as Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper who has been popular since the ’90s. He is best known for his songs “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Nuthin But A G’Thang,” and “Gin & Juice.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.