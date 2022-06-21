LISTEN: Beyoncé releases new single ‘Break My Soul’

QUEEN BEY. In this file photo, Beyoncé arrives at the Met in May 2016.

The song is off her upcoming comeback album 'Renaissance'

MANILA, Philippines – Beyoncé set the beyhive abuzz again when she dropped her latest single “Break My Soul” hours earlier than expected.

The single, which is out now on various streaming platforms including Spotify and YouTube, puts the spotlight on Beyoncé’s powerhouse vocals, laid over a production that combines disco and tropical house.

“Break My Soul” is Beyoncé’s comeback track off her upcoming album Renaissance – her first studio album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Renaissance is set to be released on July 29.

In the meantime, listen to “Break My Soul” here:

– Rappler.com