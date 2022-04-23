WATCH: BGYO goes back to school in ‘Best Time’ music video

The track is the theme song for the second season of hit series 'He's Into Her'

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop boy group BGYO went back to school in the music video for their latest single, “Best Time.”

The video was released on Friday, April 12. In it, we see members Nate, Akira, JL, Gelo, and Mikki sneaking into school and reliving their days as students.

Play Video

The song itself was composed by Jonathan Manalo and Gabriel Tagadtad, and talks about celebrating the time spent with a special person.

“Best Time” is the theme song for the second season of the hit series He’s Into Her, which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and is also set in a school.

The new season premiered on iWantTFC on April 22. – Rappler.com