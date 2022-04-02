LISTEN: BGYO and BINI team up for new track, ‘Up’

COLLABORATION. BGYO and BINI team up for the song 'Up.'

The song is about how the sibling groups fought hard for their dreams

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop sibling groups BGYO and BINI joined forces for a new track, “Up.”

The collaboration was composed by singer-songwriters Angela Ken, Sab, Lian Kyla, Trisha Denise, and producer Jonathan Manalo.

The song tells the story of how the sibling groups worked hard and fought for their dreams.

The song was released along with a music video that shows the two groups exploring Dubai, where they performed in December 2021.

The song’s release comes as the group prepares to join other P-pop groups at the first PPOPCON set for April 9 and 10. Both BGYO and BINI are set to perform at the event’s face-to-face concert at the Araneta Coliseum on April 10.

Tickets for PPOPCON and the PPOPCON Concert are available via Ticketnet. – Rappler.com