WATCH: BGYO lights up the stage in ‘Fly Away’ performance video

BGYO. The group performs their song 'Fly Away.'

The song is about finding courage and erasing self-doubt

MANILA, Philippines – BGYO showed off their dancing skills in the performance video of their song “Fly Away.”

In the video, Akira, Gelo, Nate, JL, and Mikki perform perfect choreography on a bare stage.

The song, written by Akira, talks about finding inner courage and erasing self-doubt to make one’s dreams come true.

It’s the fourth track on the P-pop group’s debut album The Light, which was released in October 2021.

BGYO debuted in January 2021. – Rappler.com