WATCH: B.I. performs ‘Nineteen’ for Grammys ‘Global Spin’

MANILA, Philippines – The Grammys released on Wednesday, January 5, the performance video of South Korean rapper B.I.’s song “Nineteen” for their digital series Global Spin.

The Grammys launched the Global Spin series in September 2021, calling it a “new home for global music” where they spotlight international artists. B.I. is the first South Korean artist to be featured in the series.

The performance video sees the 25-year-old performing a version of his song with a live band, with Seoul’s night view in the background. The Grammys wrote that B.I. displayed “charisma and stage presence beyond his years.”

“Nineteen” is a track from B.I.’s album Cosmos, which was released in November 2021.

B.I., Kim Han-bin in real life, debuted as a member of iKON in September 2015. He left the boy group in June 2019. In September 2020, he was appointed as the executive director of the agency IOK. In June 2021, he made his solo debut with the full-length album Waterfall. – Rappler.com