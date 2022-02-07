BIGBANG set to release new music after 4 years

BIGBANG. The K-pop group is releasing new music after four years.

MANILA, Philippines – The Kings are almost back!

YG Entertainment confirmed on Monday, February 7, that K-pop powerhouse BIGBANG is set to make their first comeback in almost four years.

“BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring,” the label was quoted as saying, according to a Soompi report. An official date has yet to be announced.

The agency added the group has completed recording their new song and is now preparing for the filming of their music video.

The upcoming song marks BIGBANG’s first group release since their digital single “Flower Road” was released in March 2018. Since then, Seungri has left the group and retired from showbiz, while the remaining members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung have all finished their mandatory military service.

Aside from the group’s comeback, YG Entertainment also announced that member T.O.P will be leaving the agency after 16 years, but will instead continue his activities as an artist and entrepreneur.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with other members,” the label said. They added, “As long as the conditions are right, T.O.P will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able.”

Originally a five-member group, BIGBANG made their debut in August 2006. The group is known for their hits “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Loser.” Their last album, MADE, was released in 2016. – Rappler.com