Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford confirm break-up

Billie Eilish and the frontman for The Neighbourhood call it quits after 7 months of dating

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford have called it quits after almost seven months of dating, according to PEOPLE and Elle.

A representative for the “Bad Guy” singer shared with PEOPLE that the split was amicable, and the former couple remains good friends.

Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 31, were last seen together at Coachella in April, where they kept a low profile during the music festival in Indio, California. However, in May, Eilish was seen attending the Met Gala without Rutherford and was spotted during the afterparty leaving with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri.

While there have been rumors of cheating, Eilish’s representative clarified that those speculations are false. Rutherford’s representatives have yet to respond to any request for comments.

The two were first rumored to be dating after being spotted kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2022, but only went public in November after gracing the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, wrapped in Gucci blankets.

When news broke about the pair’s romantic involvement, some fans took to social media to express their concerns over the couple’s significant age difference of over 10 years.

Eilish and Rutherford playfully addressed the criticism surrounding their 10-year age gap by going Instagram official with a Halloween photo in which Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.

Prior to her romantic involvement with Rutherford, Eilish has been generally private about her relationships. She dated actor and writer Matthew Tyler Vorce, who only publicly confirmed the relationship when he announced their break-up in May 2022.

She also gave her fans a rare glimpse into her love life in the Apple TV documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, where she shared her whirlwind romance with rapper Q. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.