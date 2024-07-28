Here’s a fancam of BINI’s ‘Cherry On Top’ performance at KCON LA 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The group makes history as the first P-pop act to grace the KCON stage

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop group BINI on Sunday, July 28, Philippine time, took to the KCON LA 2024 stage as part of the M Countdown Pre Show.

KCON is considered as the world’s largest K-pop music festival, with last year’s KCON LA seeing 140,000 attendees.

BINI is the first P-pop act to have graced the KCON stage, with their appearance being seen as an opportunity to not only grow the group’s profile on the international stage, but to further promote the P-pop scene as well.

Here’s a fancam of the girls’ performance from the TEAM BLOOM USA fan group:

[240727] BINI’s Stage Performance at KCON LA 2024!



Seated, standed, and left stranded at the tropical island 🏝️ because BINI ate and left no crumbs! 🌸#BINIatKCONLA2024#BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/0DYQZ80U5G — TEAM BLOOM USA (@TeamBloom_USA) July 28, 2024

Only 7 girls performed on stage as one member, Jhoanna Robles, had health issues.

Before the concert, the TEAM BLOOM USA group also greeted the girls upon arrival at the airport.

Here ye, here ye our girls are finally here!

Oh shucks andito na sila! 🥹

Totoo ba ang nadarama cause BINI Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Stacey, and Gwen are here! 💕#WelcometoUSEYYY#BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/NXWU81dthS — TEAM BLOOM USA (@TeamBloom_USA) July 26, 2024

Showing support, the fans also distributed printed materials to help promote the group to event-goers at the Crypto.com Arena on the day of the concert.

– Rappler.com