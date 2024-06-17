BINI becomes first Filipino act to place #1 in Spotify PH’s Daily Top Artists chart

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – P-pop act BINI earned another milestone in its career as it earned the top spot in music streaming platform Spotify Philippines’ Daily Top Artists chart.
The group’s record label Star Music announced on Sunday, June 16 that the “Pantropiko” hitmakers made history as the “first Filipino act” to reach first place in the chart.
According to chart data, BINI dethroned American pop star Taylor Swift who had the top spot in the said chart for almost two years.
This is the latest feat for the group, which also recently became the first and lone Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists Chart. The octet debuted in the said chart at #193. On Friday, June 14, Star Music announced that BINI re-entered the chart with a new peak at #191.
In June, the group reached six million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them the most streamed OPM artist, OPM group, and OPM female artist on the platform.
BINI is set to hold a three-night sold out BINIverse concert at the New Frontier Theater on June 28 to 30. They will also have regional stops in Baguio, Cebu City, and General Santos City, and international stops in Canada.
Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of eight members: Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.
The group is known for songs “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” with their recent hits “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin” catapulting them into viral fame. They released their first EP Talaarawan in March. – Rappler.com
