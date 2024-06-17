BINI becomes first Filipino act to place #1 in Spotify PH’s Daily Top Artists chart

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BINI poses on the stage after their performance in Alpas, La Union, Thursday, May 30

The achievement comes after BINI became the first and lone Filipino act to enter Spotify's Global Top Artists chart

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop act BINI earned another milestone in its career as it earned the top spot in music streaming platform Spotify Philippines’ Daily Top Artists chart.

The group’s record label Star Music announced on Sunday, June 16 that the “Pantropiko” hitmakers made history as the “first Filipino act” to reach first place in the chart.

NUMBER ONE NA ANG NAG-IISANG NATION'S GIRL GROUP!



Isang nakaka-feel good na Sunday as our @BINI_ph makes herstory by being the FIRST FILIPINO ACT to reach the #1 SPOT on the @SpotifyPH Daily Top Artists Chart!



Congratulations, girls!



Celebrate this milestone by… pic.twitter.com/AVq1zLp6ZR — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 16, 2024

According to chart data, BINI dethroned American pop star Taylor Swift who had the top spot in the said chart for almost two years.

BINI became the first Filipino act in history to reach #1 on the Spotify Philippines Top Artists chart on June 14.



They surpassed Taylor Swift, who had been #1 for almost 2 full years. pic.twitter.com/SKAJl6wcky — chart data (@chartdata) June 16, 2024

This is the latest feat for the group, which also recently became the first and lone Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists Chart. The octet debuted in the said chart at #193. On Friday, June 14, Star Music announced that BINI re-entered the chart with a new peak at #191.

BINI WORLD DOMINATION



Another milestone for our Nation's Girl Group @BINI_ph as they enter the GLOBAL @Spotify TOP ARTISTS CHART, debuting at #193!



Congratulations, girls!



Keep streaming their music, our BLOOM besties!

🔗 https://t.co/57rdOiCifT



BINI ON GLOBAL… pic.twitter.com/Y7uSuHg4yY — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 10, 2024

Mas sumasaya pa ang araw na 'to as our Nation's Girl Group @BINI_ph re-enters @Spotify's Global Top Artists Chart with a new peak at #191!



Congratulations, girls!



Keep streaming their songs, our BLOOM besties!

🔗 https://t.co/57rdOiCifT#BINI #StarMusicPH pic.twitter.com/WX1BjpLK2E — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 14, 2024

In June, the group reached six million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them the most streamed OPM artist, OPM group, and OPM female artist on the platform.

BINI is set to hold a three-night sold out BINIverse concert at the New Frontier Theater on June 28 to 30. They will also have regional stops in Baguio, Cebu City, and General Santos City, and international stops in Canada.

Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of eight members: Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

The group is known for songs “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” with their recent hits “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin” catapulting them into viral fame. They released their first EP Talaarawan in March. – Rappler.com