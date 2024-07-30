WATCH: BINI joins ENHYPEN for ‘XO (Only If You Say Yes)’ challenge

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino ENGENEs and BLOOMs, this is the K-pop and P-pop crossover that we’ve been waiting for!
On Monday, July 28, fans of ENHYPEN and BINI were sent into a frenzy when the two groups collaborated for the K-pop act’s “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” dance challenge.
In the 20-second clip, BINI members Colet, Stacey, and Sheena danced to ENHYPEN’s latest release, alongside its members Sunoo, Jay, and Heeseung.
Following the release of the dance challenge video, members Sheena and Colet took to their own social media accounts to express their excitement. Both are known to be fans of ENHYPEN and K-pop.
“Sana gets niyo ako (I hope you understand me),” Colet wrote.
Sheena, meanwhile, shared that her fangirl self is in disbelief over what happened. In a separate post, she also showed the signed album she received from the ENHYPEN members.
The dance challenge appeared to have been filmed during the recent KCON event in Los Angeles, USA, wherein BINI made history as the first P-pop act to grace the stage. The girl group performed their latest single “Cherry On Top.”
After the KCON event, BINI is set to hold several BINIverse concert stops across the United States and Canada.
Meanwhile, their Grand BINIverse concert has been moved to November 16 and 17 instead of the initial October 4 schedule. – Rappler.com
