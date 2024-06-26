WATCH: BINI’s road to 7 million monthly Spotify listeners

Look back at BINI's performance highlights before their first solo concert

MANILA, Philippines – BINI is all set for its first solo concert on June 28, 29, and 30.

The group has seen a huge rise in popularity this year as they get their first big hit, “Pantropiko.”

Ready for the concert? Before that, watch the recap above of the group’s rise, starting from their Talaarawan mall event on April 14 to hitting 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify on Wednesday, June 26, becoming the second Philippine-based Filipino artist after Zack Tabudlo to reach the milestone. – Rappler.com