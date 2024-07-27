BINI moves ‘Grand BINIverse’ concert dates after fans ask for postponement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After fans showed concern for the group's backbreaking schedule, BINI moves its much-awaited concert to November 16 and 17

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI is moving its much-awaited Grand BINIverse concert to November 16 and 17 at the Araneta Coliseum, its agency Star Music PH announced on Friday, July 26.

The concert was initially scheduled for October 4. The new date also extends the concert to a two-day show and will fall on the day that BINI will mark the first year since it released its breakout hit “Pantropiko.”

Ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming concert have yet to be announced.

#BINI :🚨 Grand BINIverse Alert! 🚨



Hi BL♾️! The #GrandBINIverse in Araneta Coliseum will be moved to November 16 and 17, 2024!



Two eyyy-pic dates for our grand gathering with our best girls!🤙🤙



We will keep you posted about the ticket details! #BINIversayangHulyo pic.twitter.com/2wS8zH7ROW — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) July 26, 2024

The move comes as BINI’s fans, also known as Blooms, took to social media and trended the hashtag #PostponeGrandBiniverse as they worry for the group’s health due to its loaded schedule.

Blooms said that the BINI members are “overworked” and should not worry about how the fans would react to a postponement as “they’ve already established their name” in the music industry. They added that the Blooms are always willing to wait for the right time to watch a BINI concert.

As of writing, the hashtag remains one of the top five trending Philippine topics on X.

we will wait always for our girls. all we want for now is for their mental and physical health to be prioritized above all.



jho, hindi kami mawawala, magpagaling ka muna, magpahinga muna kayo. mahal namin kayong walo, palagi. #PostponeGrandBiniverse pic.twitter.com/13pITlaCei — ۟ (@mikhatops) July 26, 2024

it breaks me that they still worry about people's interest in them fading. of all the uncertain things in this world, one thing's for sure— bini, will always receive the same excitement from your blooms, if not more. #PostponeGrandBiniversepic.twitter.com/sS8CfVLzwd — ۟ (@mikhatops) July 26, 2024

the girls are clearly overworked. please let them breathe and have enough rest after their overseas events. after all, they’ve already established their name—the hype won’t die down that easily. they deserve at least a month-long break. please. #PostponeGrandBiniverse — 𝄞 (@jhoanthem) July 26, 2024

we just want the girls to have enough rest,

regain their strengths and to prioritize their health pls 🙁 #PostponeGrandBiniverse pic.twitter.com/YSkyMDI6VH — taurus | fan (@tausjnk) July 26, 2024

to the management or whoever reads this, please understand that these tags are not an 'attack', and we are not angry. we are just concerned about the girls' health and their personal time. we can always wait for them because they are worth the wait.#PostponeGrandBiniverse — ash | for 8 (@blmpnk) July 26, 2024

Since BINI rose to popularity with “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin,” the group has done multiple activities nonstop such as a sold-out three-day BINIVERSE show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, a regional concert tour, and endorsements with big brands such as Shopee and Jollibee, among others.

In between its activities, BINI also released its latest single “Cherry On Top” on July 11.

The group is set to perform at KCON LA in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 27, as part of the pre-show of the “M Countdown” stage and will visit Canada in August as part of its BINIVERSE tour.

Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

The group is known for its songs “Na Na Na,” “I Feel Good,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” “Karera,” and “Salamin, Salamin.” BINI became the first Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists chart and top the platform’s Philippine Daily Top Artists chart. – Rappler.com