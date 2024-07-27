BINI moves ‘Grand BINIverse’ concert dates after fans ask for postponement

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI is moving its much-awaited Grand BINIverse concert to November 16 and 17 at the Araneta Coliseum, its agency Star Music PH announced on Friday, July 26.
The concert was initially scheduled for October 4. The new date also extends the concert to a two-day show and will fall on the day that BINI will mark the first year since it released its breakout hit “Pantropiko.”
Ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming concert have yet to be announced.
The move comes as BINI’s fans, also known as Blooms, took to social media and trended the hashtag #PostponeGrandBiniverse as they worry for the group’s health due to its loaded schedule.
Blooms said that the BINI members are “overworked” and should not worry about how the fans would react to a postponement as “they’ve already established their name” in the music industry. They added that the Blooms are always willing to wait for the right time to watch a BINI concert.
As of writing, the hashtag remains one of the top five trending Philippine topics on X.
Since BINI rose to popularity with “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin,” the group has done multiple activities nonstop such as a sold-out three-day BINIVERSE show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, a regional concert tour, and endorsements with big brands such as Shopee and Jollibee, among others.
In between its activities, BINI also released its latest single “Cherry On Top” on July 11.
The group is set to perform at KCON LA in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 27, as part of the pre-show of the “M Countdown” stage and will visit Canada in August as part of its BINIVERSE tour.
Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.
The group is known for its songs “Na Na Na,” “I Feel Good,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” “Karera,” and “Salamin, Salamin.” BINI became the first Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists chart and top the platform’s Philippine Daily Top Artists chart. – Rappler.com
