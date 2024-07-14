LOOK: BINI to perform at KCON Los Angeles 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BINI poses on the stage after their performance in Alpas, La Union, Thursday, May 30

The 'Pantropiko' hitmakers will join the pre-show of the 'M Countdown' stage

MANILA, Philippines – Eyyyy, the Nation’s Girl Group is going international! KCON USA announced on Sunday, July 14, that P-pop girl group BINI is part of its lineup of performers.

The “Pantropiko” hitmakers will be performing for the pre-show of the “M Countdown” stage on July 27. As of writing, a final time for the group’s set has yet to be announced.

[#KCONLA2024] SPECIAL LINEUP: 𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐈



JUL 27 (SAT) 𝗠 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪



*Artist lineup and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancel under certain circumstances



✨Let’s #KCON!

🎟️ https://t.co/oLTGWrRcwK pic.twitter.com/TOElMYOFPk — KCON OFFICIAL (@KCON_official) July 14, 2024

Following the announcement, several BINI members took to social media to express their excitement.

Organized by South Korean entertainment giant CJ E&M, KCON is an annual music festival that aims to bring K-pop to a wider global reach. Outside of the United States, it also held stops in Japan, Australia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, France, and Mexico, among others.

For this year’s KCON LA, it will run from July 26 to 28 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza. The “M Countdown” stage is one of the four stages available for the music festival, alongside “KCON Stage,” “Meet & Greet,” and “Showcase.”

According to KCON USA, the acts who will be performing at the “M Countdown” main show on July 27 include ENHYPEN, g.o.d, Jo Yuri, ME:I, NMIXX, and TWS. Other confirmed performers for the festival also include big K-pop acts SHINee’s Taemin, HYOLYN, Jeon Somi, NCT 127, Zico, and rising groups BOYNEXTDOOR, STAYC, Kep1er, and more.

Photo from KCON USA’s Twitter

Meanwhile, this is the latest feat for BINI, who’ve been gaining traction with their songs “Pantropiko,” and “Salamin, Salamin.”

In June, the eight-piece act was the most-searched musical act on YouTube Philippines, even surpassing international popstars Taylor Swift and Beyonce. They also reached seven million monthly listeners on Spotify, making history as the first and lone Filipino act to enter the platform’s Global Top Artists Chart.

BINI recently concluded their three-night sold out BINIverse concert at the New Frontier Theater from June 28 to 30. They will also have regional stops in Baguio, Cebu City, and General Santos City; and international stops in Canada, as well an encore concert at the Araneta Coliseum on October 4.

Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

The group is known for songs “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” and “Cherry On Top.” – Rappler.com