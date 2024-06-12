BINI announces regional leg of ‘BINIverse: The First Solo Concert’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The P-pop girl group will be holding concerts in Baguio, Cebu, and General Santos City

MANILA, Philippines – Blooms, they heard you! ABS-CBN’s Star Music PH announced on Wednesday, June 12, the regional stops of BINI’s BINIverse: The First Solo Concert tour.

BINI is set to headline shows across the Philippines on the following dates:

July 6, CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio

July 14, Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City

July 20, KCC Gensan Open Grounds in General Santos City

📣CALLING ALL https://t.co/ddj9xDpmXz MEMBERS📣@BINI_ph can’t wait to go back on stage with the BLOOMs’ support as selling for the #BINIverse Regional Concert Tour will open TODAY, 5PM via TicketNet online 🌸



Regular selling will start tomorrow. More details can be found in… pic.twitter.com/XsWXt45p6M — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) June 12, 2024

As of writing, ticket prices have yet to be revealed. However, those who signed up for membership through BINI’s official website can secure their tickets early on June 12 starting 5 pm via TicketNet.

To recall, fans who wish to get first dibs on tickets, official merchandise, exclusive contents, and live streaming for group events can sign up for annual membership priced at P1,200 until June 17. After the promotion period, the membership will cost P1,500.

#BINI launched its official website on Monday, June 10. The site contains the group’s discography and music videos, a schedule of events, and details on the group and its members.



Those who wish to get BINI’s official merchandise can sign up for an annual membership, which will… pic.twitter.com/n50HPjawRK — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile non-members can get their tickets starting June 13 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide, and KTX website for the Cebu and Baguio stops. Tickets for the KCC Mall Tour will only be available on-site and on the KTX website.

Tickets are non-refundable and a maximum of three tickets can be acquired for the June 12 selling, and a maximum of two tickets for June 13 onwards.

Minors attending the concert must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian. The seated sections for all three shows are open to all as long as guardians for minors are present. The concert in General Santos, though, will have a standing section open to minors aged 13 to 17 only. Pregnant women and patrons are prohibited in this section.

The announcement comes after the eight-piece girl group concluded its jam-packed “BINI Day” on Tuesday, June 11, at One Ayala Mall Level 2 in Makati City.

BINI will be kicking off its BINIverse concert tour with three nights of sold-out shows at the New Frontier Theater on June 28 to 30.

GRABE ANG BLOOMS! 🌸



P-pop girl group BINI has sold out the New Frontier Theater for its 'BINIVERSE' concert on June 28. Fans who did not get tickets are clamoring for a second day or to have the concert upgraded to the nearby Araneta Coliseum. #BINI… pic.twitter.com/jBRQNOqGIa — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 2, 2024

The P-pop girl group is also set to fly to Canada in August for the international stops of its concert.

BINI IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD 🌸



P-pop girl group #BINI is bringing its “BINIVERSE” concert to Canada on August 9, 10, 16, and 17 in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Toronto, respectively. Tickets to BINI’s three-night “BINIVERSE” shows in Manila were sold out.



RELATED:… pic.twitter.com/UBgWhS07tv — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 4, 2024

Composed of members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Gwen, Jhoanna, Stacey, and Sheena, BINI rose to fame with their viral hit “Pantropiko” and released their first EP Talaarawan in March.

Having debuted in 2021, the group is also known for songs such as “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.” – with additional reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com