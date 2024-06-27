BINI surpasses Taylor Swift, Beyonce on YouTube Philippines searches

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no way but up for BINI as the P-pop girl group became the most-searched musical act on YouTube Philippines in June 2024.

According to data aggregated by Google Trends, BINI had the highest number of searches in the streaming platform for the entire month – even beating international pop stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Sabrina Carpenter.

BINI’s search growth on YouTube Philippines for June 2024. Photo from Google Philippines.

The press release also noted that among regions, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, and Central Luzon led the searches for BINI after scoring around 80 in overall search interest. Metro Manila ranked fifth with a 78 search interest percentage.

As Google explains, the number marks the popularity of a search term within a given time and place, which means that BINI is among the most popular term to search in these specific regions.

Outside of the Philippines, BINI was also a popular YouTube search in the United Arab Emirates. Google also noted that BINI had more YouTube searches globally than Beyonce and Sabrina Carpenter for most of June.

This latest feat came just days after the eight-piece act reached 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They are the second Philippine-based Filipino artist to reach the milestone.

It can be recalled that BINI also recently became the first Filipino act to earn the top spot in music streaming platform Spotify Philippines’ Daily Top Artists chart. They dethroned Swift who had the top spot in that chart for almost two years.

The “Pantropiko” hitmakers also made history as the first and lone Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists Chart.

BINI is set to hold a three-night sold out BINIverse concert at the New Frontier Theater from June 28 to 30. They will also have regional stops in Baguio, Cebu City, and General Santos City; and international stops in Canada.

Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI made its official debut in June 2021. They are composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

The group is known for songs “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” with their recent hits “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin” catapulting them into viral fame. They released their first EP Talaarawan in March. – Rappler.com