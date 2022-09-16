BLACKPINK is back in your area with new album and music video

BLACKPINK. The girl group releases a new album and music video.

The group releases their much-awaited second studio album 'Born Pink' with the music video for their single 'Shut Down'

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK is in your area again with the release of their much-awaited album BORN PINK on Friday, September 16, and a music video for their single “Shut Down.”

The eight-track record is the girl group’s second studio album, and contains their previously-released comeback single “Pink Venom.”

“Shut Down” opens with a sample of classical composer Paganini’s “La Campanella,” and features members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa singing, rapping, and dancing against slick backdrops.

The video quickly amassed millions of views within hours of its premiere.

Following the release of their album, the group is set to go on their Born Pink world tour, which kicks off on October 15. The tour is set to make a stop in Manila in March 2023. – Rappler.com