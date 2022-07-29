WATCH: BLACKPINK, PUBG Mobile releases ‘Ready for Love’ animated MV

BLINKS and PUBG Mobile players can still join ‘The Virtual’ in-game concert until July 31

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, in collaboration with Battle Royale game PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, dropped the music video of their special comeback track “Ready For Love” on Friday, July 29.

The three-minute music video features the three-dimensional avatars of the girls – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – exploring the mobile game’s familiar maps, dancing on virtual stages, and floating through pink and purple-tinged clouds.

BLACKPINK recently performed for the first weekend of PUBG Mobile’s in-game concert called The Virtual. It ran from July 23 to 24 and will be available again from July 29 to 31 in select regions, including Southeast Asia.

“To celebrate fans joining the concert, PUBG MOBILE and BLACKPINK will unlock exclusive in-game and real-world events and prizes to mark viewership milestones, as they aim to set a new world record for the largest music concert in a video game!” PUBG Mobile wrote in a press release.

The Virtual is PUBG Mobile’s and BLACKPINK’s first-ever in-game concert where players can experience the girl group’s global chart-topping hits. Aside from listening to their music, BLINKS can also support them through obtaining custom-made outfits they wore in their performance in-game. They can also access the new BLACKPINK voice pack which contains never-before-heard voice commands.

To watch the concert, fans, and players can download PUBG Mobile to secure their free tickets in-game and preload the Concert Resource Pack.

In 2021, the girl group collaborated with the mobile game where players could complete special missions to rack up points and obtain special in-game BLACKPINK items.

BLACKPINK is a four-member K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. They are best known for their hit songs such as “Kill This Love” and “Lovesick Girls.” They are set to release their comeback album in August.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, better known as PUBG Mobile, is a mobile battle royale game developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern