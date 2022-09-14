WATCH: BLACKPINK releases teaser for ‘Shut Down’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – Are you excited, BLINKs? BLACKPINK released on Tuesday, September 13, the teaser for their upcoming music video for “Shut Down.”

The clip sees the four members in an alley full of signs plastered on the walls. Fans were quick to notice that these signs are references to BLACKPINK’s discography, as they carry the group’s song titles, such as “BOOMBAYAH,” “Whistle,” “Crazy Over You,” “How You Like That,” “Hope Not,” “Playing With Fire,” and “Pretty Savage.”

The “Shut Down” music video will be released on Friday, September 16, alongside the group’s album BORN PINK. “Pink Venom,” the upcoming album’s pre-release single, was released in August.

BORN PINK marks BLACKPINK’s first comeback since October 2020, when they released their first studio-length album, The Album. Since then, members Rosé and Lisa have made their solo debuts.

BLACKPINK is also set to kick off their world tour in October and visit at least 25 cities through to June 2023. Their Manila stop will be held on March 25, 2023, but ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, BLACKPINK made their debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. The group is known for their hits “Lovesick Girls,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “As If It’s Your Last.” – Rappler.com