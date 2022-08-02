BLACKSWAN’s Judy, Youngheun to leave K-pop group

The two members of the multinational K-pop group will be 'pursuing other endeavors'

MANILA, Philippines – Members Judy and Youngheun of the multinational K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN will be leaving the band to pursue other endeavors, DR Music announced on Sunday, July 31.

“We had several discussions with Youngheun and Judy about the future over the past few months, but Youngheun and Judy decided to take a different path to fulfill their new dreams, and we also decided to respect their moves,” BLACKSWAN’s agency said in an official statement according to a translated Soompi report.

The news comes just two months after members Sriya from India and Gabi from Brazil were added to BLACKSWAN upon successfully auditioning for a spot in the group and undergoing necessary training.

“BLACKSWAN has been operating by introduction and graduation system from the initial planning stage. That’s how Gabi and Sriya from the first generation of Cygnus Project recently joined the group,” DR Music continued.

While Judy and Youngheun have consistently been promoting with BLACKSWAN for the past two years after debuting in 2020, they will now be continuing on as Kim Da-hye and Koh Youngheun following their departure from the group.

For the time being, BLACKSWAN will be promoting with its four remaining members – Sriya, Gabi, and original members Leia and Fatou.

“Since it’s an important issue, we sincerely apologize for the delay in updating to make a careful decision and for causing concern to the fans. Lastly, please support the BLACKSWAN members and Youngheun and Judy who graduated,” DR Music added.

BLACKSWAN originally debuted in 2011 as Rania with the EP Teddy Riley, The First Expansion in Asia before rebranding to BLACKSWAN in 2020. BLACKSWAN officially debuted on October 16, 2020 with the album Goodbye RANIA with members Judy, Youngheun, Leia, Fatou, and Hyeme, who left the group just a month later. In May 2022, Sriya and Gabi were added to BLACKSWAN. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.