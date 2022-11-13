BoA, TVXQ, and EXO’s Xiumin and Chen are coming to Manila, Cebu 

The K-pop acts will be joined by Filipino artists Pilita Corrales, Ian Veneracion, Lady Pipay, G22, and Lukas Magallano

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment artists BoA, TVXQ, and EXO members Xiumin and Chen are flying to the Philippines in December to headline a two-day concert.

Concert organizer Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Friday, November 11, the lineup for the second edition of their Be You concert, which will aim to pay tribute to the elderly.

The shows are set for December 8 and 9 at the Mactan Newtown Open Grounds in Cebu and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, respectively.

The K-pop acts will be joined by Filipino artists veteran singer Pilita Corrales, singer-actor Ian Veneracion, and dancer Lady Pipay.

P-pop girl group G22 will be performing in the Manila concert while soloist Lukas Magallano will play at the Cebu show.

Details such as ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Neuwave Events and Production held their first Be You concert in July as a benefit concert for people with special needs. It featured K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and P-pop acts BINI, BGYO, and Lady Pipay. – Rappler.com