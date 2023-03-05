Bobby’s iKON will no longer perform at Wanderland 2023 

Refunds for day 2 passes purchased from February 5 onwards will be available

MANILA, Philippines – Bobby of K-pop boy group iKON would no longer be able to play at Wanderland: The Comeback due to “unforeseen events.”

Organizers announced the cancellation on the morning of Sunday, March 5 – just hours before the festival’s second day. Bobby was part of the Sunday lineup, including Phoenix, Dashboard Confessional, and FKJ.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to unforeseen events, we regret to inform everyone that Bobby will no longer be able to play at Wanderland: The Comeback. The Wanderland team offers our deepest apologies for these circumstances out of our immediate control. #WanderlandMusicFest pic.twitter.com/59rYnwDCDJ — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) March 5, 2023

“The Wanderland team offers our deepest apologies for these circumstances out of our immediate control,” they said.

Organizers added that they will offer refunds for day 2 passes purchased from February 5 onwards. Only unredeemed or unused passes will be eligible for refund, and it will be issued 30 days after the event.

Wanderland 2023 was supposed to be Bobby’s first solo stage in the Philippines. He, together with other iKON members, last performed in the country in September 2022 for K-pop Masterz 2. – Rappler.com