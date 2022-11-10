Boyce Avenue to hold shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao

Filipino acts The Juans, Adie, and Nobita will be joining Boyce Avenue in their shows

MANILA, Philippines – Ready your Valentine’s Day plans! Boyce Avenue has just announced that they are coming back to the Philippines in February 2023.

The American trio is set to hold one-night shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

According to concert promoter Wilbros Live, the band will play at the Araneta Coliseum first on February 11, before flying to Cebu for a show on February 12 at the Waterfront Hotel. They’re closing their tour in the country with a show at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on February 14.

Manila .. Cebu .. Davao! 📣🇵🇭

BOYCE AVENUE with

ADIE, NOBITA and THE JUANS

Feb 11 Sat • Araneta Coliseum



BOYCE AVENUE with ADIE and NOBITA

Feb 12 Sun • Waterfront Hotel Cebu

Feb 14 V-Day • SMX Convention Davao



Tickets on-sale on November 19, 10AM pic.twitter.com/Vx7cTqlk0s — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) November 9, 2022

Filipino acts The Juans, Adie, and Nobita will join Boyce Avenue in the Manila show, while only Adie and Nobita will be in the Cebu and Davao shows.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on November 19, 10 am via TicketNet (Manila) and SMTickets (Cebu, Davao).

Boyce Avenue’s last visit to the Philippines was in February 2020.

Formed in 2004, Boyce Avenue brothers Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals),and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals) began posting cover videos of popular songs on Youtube in 2007. Aside from a long list of successful covers, the trio also released three studio albums from 2009 to 2016. – Rappler.com