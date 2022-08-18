LOOK: Brave Girls is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to rollin’ rollin’ rollin’!

Concert promoter Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Thursday, August 18, that K-pop girl group Brave Girls is headed to the Philippines to perform at the POPstival 2022.

Brave Sound!



Are you ready for B. Girls? The Brave Girls want to show us love by joining at the # POPSTIVAL2022 on October 21, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City!



Let's go, FEARLESS!



More artists to come. Any guesses?

Full details will be released soon.#Popstival2022 pic.twitter.com/kNEcFjIQip — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 18, 2022

The upcoming music event, which will bring together a line-up of K-pop and P-pop stars, is set on October 21 at the CCP Grounds, Pasay City.

Aside from Brave Girls, soloist Hyolyn is also part of the event’s lineup. Other acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other details such as prices and ticketing dates have yet to be disclosed.

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and had several changes in their member line-up over the years. In 2021, they gained massive popularity with their 2017 track “Rollin’.”

In March, they released their mini album THANK YOU. – Rappler.com