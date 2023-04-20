That’s what I like! Bruno Mars to perform in Manila

Guess who's back again? Bruno Mars is heading to Manila for the 4th time!

MANILA, Philippines – Guess who’s back again? Bruno Mars! We’re definitely not locked out of heaven, because the pop-funk singer is returning to Manila on June 24 to perform at the The Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“Hooligans! Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance and sing along with Bruno Mars,” organizer Live Nation announced on Twitter on Thursday, April 20.

Hooligans! Guess who's back again? Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance and sing along with Bruno Mars on June 24 at the Philippine Arena!



LNPH Presale April 27, 10AM – 11:59PM

General sale April 28, 12PM



More info at https://t.co/W363tvuBcH.#BrunoMarsInPH pic.twitter.com/4jw1IWwkv6 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 20, 2023

The pre-sale will start on April 27, from 10 am to 11:59 pm. General sale of tickets will be on April 28, starting 12 pm. According to Live Nation’s website, the ticket prices are as follows:

Floor – P18,750

LBA Premium – P17,750

LBA Regular – P16,000

LBB Premium – P13,750

LBB Regular – P11,250

UBA – P7,250

UBB – P5,550

UBC – P2,750

This would be Bruno Mars’ fourth time in Manila. His last concert was for his two-day “24K Magic World Tour” on May 3, 2018 at the SM MOA Arena. He also performed in 2014 for the “Moonshine Jungle Tour.“

The 37-year-old musician is known for several catchy hit singles, like “24K Magic,” “Versace on The Floor,” “That’s What I Like.,” Billionaire,” “The Lazy Song,” “Talking to the Moon,” “Uptown Funk,” and more. – Rappler.com