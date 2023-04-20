That’s what I like! Bruno Mars to perform in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Guess who’s back again? Bruno Mars! We’re definitely not locked out of heaven, because the pop-funk singer is returning to Manila on June 24 to perform at the The Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
“Hooligans! Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance and sing along with Bruno Mars,” organizer Live Nation announced on Twitter on Thursday, April 20.
The pre-sale will start on April 27, from 10 am to 11:59 pm. General sale of tickets will be on April 28, starting 12 pm. According to Live Nation’s website, the ticket prices are as follows:
- Floor – P18,750
- LBA Premium – P17,750
- LBA Regular – P16,000
- LBB Premium – P13,750
- LBB Regular – P11,250
- UBA – P7,250
- UBB – P5,550
- UBC – P2,750
This would be Bruno Mars’ fourth time in Manila. His last concert was for his two-day “24K Magic World Tour” on May 3, 2018 at the SM MOA Arena. He also performed in 2014 for the “Moonshine Jungle Tour.“
The 37-year-old musician is known for several catchy hit singles, like “24K Magic,” “Versace on The Floor,” “That’s What I Like.,” Billionaire,” “The Lazy Song,” “Talking to the Moon,” “Uptown Funk,” and more. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.