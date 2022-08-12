BTOB’s Peniel on hiatus due to major ankle injury

MANILA, Philippines – BTOB’s Peniel had to temporarily halt his activities with the K-pop group to undergo surgery on Friday, August 12, following a severe ankle injury.

“As we believe that our artist’s health should be our top priority above all else, Peniel will inevitably be going on a temporary hiatus from activities, and we have decided that he will be focusing on recovering from his injury,” as stated in the translated copy of Cube Entertainment’s announcement.

The agency said that on Wednesday, August 10, Peniel had an accident while exercising. A medical examination showed that the rapper idol had ruptured his Achilles tendon, and needed to undergo surgery to heal. Peniel had the procedure two days later.

“We apologize for giving fans and many others cause for concern. We will do our utmost to help Peniel recover,” noted Cube.

They also clarified that Peniel’s hiatus included both group and individual projects.

“We are letting you know that until Peniel’s ankle injury has healed, he will be taking a break from both BTOB’s group activities and his individual activities.”

Peniel is a member of the South Korean boy group BTOB alongside Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, and Sungjae. They are known for their hit songs “The Song,” “WOW,” “Missing You,” and “I’ll be your man.” – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.