WATCH: BTS wishes you happy holidays with new ‘Butter’ dance practice video

BTS. The K-pop superstars release a new video for the holiday remix of their hit song 'Butter.'

MANILA, Philipines – In the ultimate Christmas present to fans, BTS released a new dance practice video for the holiday remix of “Butter.”

In the video, the BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – don Christmas sweaters and holiday head gear as they perform a more laidback but just as smooth choreography of their 2021 hit.

In the background of their dance studio, balloons spell out “Happy Holidays.”

The group earlier announced that they would be taking a break for the holidays after performances in the United States – their first break since 2019. They will be returning for a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

At the same time, on December 24, Suga tested positive for COVID-19 while in self-quarantine after returning to South Korea from the US.

The group’s management, BIGHIT Music said that he was asymptomatic, and had not had contact with other members. – Rappler.com