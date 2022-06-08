‘Get ready to get crazy’: BTS’ J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza 2022

J-Hope makes history as the first South Korean artist to headline a large-scale US music festival

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill! BTS’ J-Hope will be headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31, the US festival’s organizers announced on Wednesday, June 8.

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

J-Hope’s appearance at Lollapalooza serves as the first South Korean act in history to take center stage at a major American music festival.

Following the announcement, the BTS member member also took to Instagram to share his excitement with his followers.

“This is going to be my first performance at [Lollapalooza]. It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get [crazy]!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the members of TXT (Tomorrow X Together), J-Hope’s label mates, are also slated to make their American music festival debut at Lollapalooza on Saturday, July 30.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_bighit will perform on Saturday, July 30th at #Lolla 2022! 🔥🔥 The performance will mark their U.S. festival debut. 4-Day Tickets, 2-Day & 3-Day GA Bundles, and 1-Day Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/bmjLHHuHxk #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/bHdJItRtK7 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

Other headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Lollapalooza is set to take place in Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois from July 28-31, 2022.

J-Hope made his solo debut in 2018 with the seven-track mixtape “Hope World.” Since then, he has also released his single “Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring American rapper Becky G. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.