‘Get ready to get crazy’: BTS’ J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza 2022

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill! BTS’ J-Hope will be headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31, the US festival’s organizers announced on Wednesday, June 8.
J-Hope’s appearance at Lollapalooza serves as the first South Korean act in history to take center stage at a major American music festival.
Following the announcement, the BTS member member also took to Instagram to share his excitement with his followers.
“This is going to be my first performance at [Lollapalooza]. It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get [crazy]!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, the members of TXT (Tomorrow X Together), J-Hope’s label mates, are also slated to make their American music festival debut at Lollapalooza on Saturday, July 30.
Other headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Lollapalooza is set to take place in Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois from July 28-31, 2022.
J-Hope made his solo debut in 2018 with the seven-track mixtape “Hope World.” Since then, he has also released his single “Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring American rapper Becky G. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com
Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.