BTS’ Jimin to release his first K-drama OST for ‘Our Blues’

MANILA, Philippines — It’s confirmed! BTS member Jimin is set to have his first original soundtrack (OST) for a K-drama with Our Blues.

On March 15, Tuesday, a Soompi report confirmed that the K-pop superstar will be participating as an OST singer for the Korean drama, which will be premiering in the Saturday-Sunday slot of tvN.

“Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama Our Blues. Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story,” Yamyam Entertainment, the production company in charge of the OST of Our Blues, said in a statement.

Set in Jeju Island, Our Blues will be following the stories of a diverse set of characters, played by Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Cha Seung Won, among many others. The drama was written by Noh Hee Kyung, a critically acclaimed screenwriter known for the dramas It’s Okay, That’s Love, That Winder, The Wind Blows, and Dear My Friends. The drama is set to premiere on April 9.

Jimin’s fellow BTS members V and Jin also released their own OSTs “Christmas Tree” and “Yours” for Our Beloved Summer and Jirisan last 2021. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.