BTS’ Jungkook graduates from Global Cyber University with President’s Award

Congratulations are in order for BTS' Jungkook, who graduated from South Korea's Global Cyber University with the President's Award.

The K-pop superstar earned a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment.

While he was not able to attend his graduation ceremony in person, he was able to speak in a video message posted on the university’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 3.

“Thank you for this great award. I’ll do my best to become a good role model for junior students,” he said in Korean.

Jungkook’s fellow BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V have also studied or are studying at the Global Cyber University, where Hallyu culture is a big part of their education. – Rappler.com