It’s a follow frenzy, ARMY! BTS members now have personal Instagram accounts

The ARMY probably know this by now, but just in case: each member of K-pop sensation BTS launched a personal Instagram account on Monday, December 6.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are now slowly populating their accounts, showing off their individual personalities. As of writing, the boys are averaging 5 million followers each.

Here are the first posts of each BTS member:

Jin

Who’s a cutie pie?

Suga

Someone’s a nature lover.

J-Hope

This guy knows his Instagram tricks.

RM

What a view!

Jimin

Looking sharp.

V

Now that’s a conversation starter!

Jungkook

A classic #VitaminSea shot.

Which Instagram account has the best photos so far? – Rappler.com