It’s a follow frenzy, ARMY! BTS members now have personal Instagram accounts

The ARMY probably know this by now, but just in case: each member of K-pop sensation BTS launched a personal Instagram account on Monday, December 6.
Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are now slowly populating their accounts, showing off their individual personalities. As of writing, the boys are averaging 5 million followers each.
Here are the first posts of each BTS member:
Jin
Who’s a cutie pie?
Suga
Someone’s a nature lover.
J-Hope
This guy knows his Instagram tricks.
RM
What a view!
Jimin
Looking sharp.
V
Now that’s a conversation starter!
Jungkook
A classic #VitaminSea shot.
Which Instagram account has the best photos so far? – Rappler.com