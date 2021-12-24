BTS’ Suga tests positive for COVID-19

BTS' management says SUGA is asymptomatic, and hasn't had contact with other members

MANILA, Philippines – BTS’ Suga has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to South Korea from the United States.

A statement by BTS’ management BIGHIT Music said Suga tested positive while doing self-quarantine on December 24. He took a RT-PCR test upon arrival in South Korea on December 23.

They said that the K-pop star received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, and that he was asymptomatic at the time of their statement.

They also noted that he had not been in contact with any of the group’s other members.

Screenshot from Weverse

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” they said.

South Korea currently counts 589, 978 confirmed cases, with 6,919 new cases confirmed on December 23. – Rappler.com