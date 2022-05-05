BTS tease comeback anthology album, ‘Proof’

The album is slated for release in June

MANILA, Philippines – BTS is set for a comeback in June with the release of their upcoming album Proof.

The group’s label BIGHIT Music released a teaser for the album on Thursday, May 5, showing the album logo and announcing the date of the album’s June 10 release, in time for the group’s ninth anniversary.

They also released a statement on WeVerse saying that Proof will be an anthology “that embodies the history of BTS” as they start a new chapter.

They said that the album will contain three CDs and include three new tracks “that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS.”

Pre-orders for Proof are now available via WeVerse. – Rappler.com