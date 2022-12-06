Kagay-anon classical and pop performers big winners at 35th ALIW, AWIT Awards

Two of the winners are professors at the Liceo de Cagayan Conservatory of Music, Theatre, and Dance

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Three Kagay-anon performers made a big splash during the 35th editions of the ALIW and AWIT Awards.

Pianist Rudolf Golez and baritone Cipriano Mercádo De Guzman, both professors at the Liceo de Cagayan Conservatory of Music, Theatre, and Dance, bagged top prizes at the 35th ALIW Awards held at the Manila Hotel on December 5, 2022. Golez was acclaimed as Best Instrumentalist, while De Guzman won Best Male Performance in a Concert.

Both had been nominated in the previous year’s Aliw Awards.

“To be nominated twice in one of the most established and prestigious award-giving bodies in the Philippines is already a great honor; winning the award is just the cherry on top! Thank you very much Aliw Awards Foundation! Mabuhay ang mga Musikerong Pilipino!” De Guzman said.

Another big Kagay-anon winner was pop singer Maymay Entrata, who won Favorite Female Artist at the 35th Awit Awards, held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on November 23.

Maymay, who was born in Camiguin and raised in Cagayan de Oro City, shared her gratitude for the award in a recent Instagram post, saying, “Isa po ito sa patunay na bunga ng pinag-aralan ko dito po sa industriya ng musika (This helps prove all that I’ve learned here in the music industry).”

– Rappler.com