Carly Rae Jepsen to release album ‘The Loveliest Time’ in August

MANILA, Philippines – All rise, Iglesia ni Carly! Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen just announced her new album The Loveliest Time, and we are feeling every emotion.

The artist took to social media to share that she is set to release the new album in August. It’s meant as a follow up to her latest album, The Loneliest Time, which came out in October 2022.

“The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness,” she wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday, July 6. “But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action. The Loveliest Time…”

Carly, known for releasing “B-side” companion collections for each album added: “It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours. I can’t really call it a b-side as if these were cast-off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.”

Carly’s announcement comes just weeks after the release of her latest single, “Shy Boy,” in June 2023.

Carly, a contestant on Canadian Idol in 2007, rose to fame following the release of her viral hit “Call Me Maybe” in 2012. She is also known for hits like “Run Away With Me,” “Emotion,” “Cut To The Feeling,” and “The Loneliest Time,” featuring Rufus Wainwright.

She headlined Wanderland 2023 in Alabang in March – her first show in the Philippines since coming to the country for her Dedicated tour in 2019. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com