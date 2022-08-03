Carly Rae Jepsen teases new album ‘The Loneliest Time’

CARLY RAE JEPSEN. The pop star is set to release a new album.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, mga ka-Iglesia ni Carly! There’s a new Carly Rae Jepsen album on the way, set for release on October 21, and it’s called The Loneliest Time.

Carly teased the album in a Wednesday, August 3 Instagram post, saying, “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

The album’s lead single “Western Wind” was released in May.

The album is now available for preoder/ presave on Apple Music, Spotify, and iTunes Store.

According to Billboard, The Loneliest Time is Carly’s “most introspective body of work to date.”

It’s her first album since 2020’s Dedicated Side B, the companion album to 2019’s Dedicated.

Carly, who rose to fame on the back of her earworm track “Call Me Maybe,” has released more bangers since, including “Run Away with Me,” “Cut to the Feeling,” and “Emotion” – the title track to her hit 2015 album.

She performed in Manila as part of her Dedicated tour in 2019. – Rappler.com