Meet Catalea, the Negros-based rapper carving her place in the music scene

Last June 30, Negros-based artist Catalea was among those who graced the stage of the “Love Laban 2 Everyone” Pride Festival, put together by Pride PH, in Quezon City, also the site of what is now known as “Stonewall Manila,” the first Pride march in the Philippines and across Asia, organized by ProGay in June 1994.

The gathering still had a huge turnout, with thousands crowding the Quezon Memorial Circle with Pride flags, placards, and colorful getups, despite it already being the second iteration of the Pride celebration, after its June 22 Pride concert had been paused and eventually cut short due to heavy rain.

For the number, Catalea collaborated with internet sensation Sassa Gurl and artists Pette Shabu and Kumare Harvey. “‘Wag mong subukan ‘di mo kaya gurl / All the trans, all the gays, and the lesbian / LGBT for the win, ‘di mapantayan,” reads her part in the performance.

Sassa prompted the collaboration, to Catalea’s surprise. “I didn’t expect Sassa to message me on social media,” the latter tells me. “I was shocked when she told me this idea.”

Catalea with fellow rappers Sassa Gurl and Kumare Harvey at the backstage of the QC Pride celebration last June 30. Photo courtesy of Catalea

It was by far the biggest stage Catalea performed on. But even before that, she has shown promise and artistry already, beginning as an underground freestyle battle rapper at age 17.

“I grew up in a male-dominated area (in Silay City, Negros Occidental), so I adopted the habits and culture of hip-hop even when I was a little kid,” she says. “I love rap because it connects me to people and makes me more unique as a trans woman rapper now.”

Also active in local amateur beauty pageants, Catalea attracted more attention and supporters when she started to share some of her performances online. In fact, it was through this video she put up on Facebook that I first learned of her name.

She considers Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Gloc 9, who is one of QC Pride’s headliners, as some of her influences.

Catalea performing at That Elephant Party. Photo courtesy of Catalea

Remaining true to herself

In her work, Catalea marvels, toys with explicit lexicon, and hops into beats such as boom bap, drill, and trap. More than anything, she refuses to be apologetic.

Such blunt, no-holds-barred disposition is evident in her debut single, “Game Over,” which she recorded last June and released earlier this month. “Umaapoy na kipay / Ano iyan pussy fire? / B*tch I’m hot like Gasul / Nangangating bilat / Sarap i-Fungisol,” goes the track.

“Actually, I wrote it in just two hours out of boredom, but I didn’t know that I had made a masterpiece,” says the rapper.

This authenticity is also part of the reason why she doesn’t mind centering herself as a trans rapper, which at times points to token opportunities, despite the audience pull and talent of LGBTQ+ artists and considering how the local music scene works.

“No, I never feel limited by anything because I don’t need people’s approval or requirements to satisfy them,” Catalea points out. “I am more than that. I believe in my talent, and I think I am enough and limitless.”

Catalea with Sassa Gurl, Pette Shabu, and Kumare Harvey at That Elephant Party. Photo courtesy of Catalea

Penetrating the scene

Despite this, the artist admits that it requires tons of effort and patience to penetrate the local rap scene, especially for someone as irreverent and critical as her. “I believe that hip-hop rap is a male-dominated genre, and for a transgender woman like me, to enter the scene is hard,” Catalea explains.

She adds, “I’ve been deprived, body shamed, and many more, but that BS didn’t stop me.”

Her being a musician outside the Metro also factors into the conversation. “I think the music scene in Negros needs to be recognized,” Catalea asserts. “There are so many talented musicians out there producing and performing, and the issue is that it is so hard for us in the province to make it in the ‘mainstream’ level, and I am lucky to be on the national stage at Pride March because it was all for my beloved Negrosanons.”

There’s even a notion, shares Catalea, that artists from the regions are usually timid or reserved. “They assume that I’m a bit shy, [so] when I spit [bars], they don’t expect it.”

Be that as it may, Catalea soldiers on. “I hope that there’s more collaborations here in Manila, more projects, and more performances in the clubs or bars because I really enjoy it,” she says.

As we’re all aware by now, the SOGIE equality bill has yet to be enacted and continues to encounter opposition from right wing evangelists and conservatives. And like the rest of us in the queer community, Catalea hopes for a safer, better, and more livable world. Through her craft, Catalea not only tries to prove her mettle as an artist but also surfaces her personhood that brims with meaning and purpose.

“I believe that music is a great platform for us LGBTQIA+ members to spread awareness and knowledge about our worth and identity. This can also help educate people that are not aware of our existence,” she says. – Rappler.com