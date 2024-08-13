Celine Dion says use of her Titanic song at Trump rally was unauthorized

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'And really, that song?' the singer quips after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump played 'My Heart Will Go On' during a Montana rally without permission

WASHINGTON, USA – Canadian singer Celine Dion said on Saturday, August 10 that use of her Titanic movie theme song “My Heart Will Go On” at a Montana rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump the previous night was not authorized.

The song and its video clip were played at the former US president’s rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday on the big screen near the stage.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the singer’s social media account said, adding: “And really, that song?”

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is best known for that song. She had reportedly refused to perform at Trump’s January 2017 inauguration when the former president took office after winning the 2016 election.

Trump held the rally on Friday to support a Republican candidate for Senate. In it, he attacked Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in personal terms while criticizing her for not doing interviews or holding major press conferences since she took over after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. – Rappler.com