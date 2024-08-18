CK YG and Realest Cram on collab ‘Wag Na’ and championing Pinoy drill

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Drill — in the rare times it is spoken of in the Philippines — is often associated with violence. The hip-hop subgenre’s roots can be traced back to the early 2010s in Chicago and is regarded by many as a means to recount explicit themes like killings and gun violence. It has even found its way to the local music scenes of different countries like the UK and Spain, each offering distinct takes on the subgenre.

But for Filipino rappers CK YG and Realest Cram, drill, more than anything, is also an art that represents their real-life struggles.

“‘Yung drill, akma siya sa past life namin. Hindi lang violence ‘yung mare-represent natin sa drill e; kumbaga, art siya ng street, struggles ng bawat isang tao,” CK YG told Rappler in an exclusive interview for Spotify’s KALYE X campaign.

(Drill corresponds to our past lives. It doesn’t just represent violence; it’s also an art of the streets, the struggles of each individual.)

“Hindi siya gawang-isip lang. [It’s] by experience. Kasi ‘yung kinukuwento namin sa kanta namin — totoo lahat. Kinukuwento namin ‘yun para iwasan o kaya [para sa] nakaka-relate na kagaya din namin na lumaki ng street,” Realest Cram said, citing Pasay and Manila as examples.

(It’s not just make-believe. It’s by experience. Because the stories we tell in our songs — they’re all true. We tell those stories to prevent them from happening, or so those who also grew up in the streets like we did have something to relate to.)

Play Video

As young artists who had each kickstarted their music careers during the pandemic, CK YG and Realest Cram believe they still have much to do and achieve in terms of championing Pinoy drill, and indeed, their stories have just begun.

How drill found CK YG and Realest Cram

CK YG has been making music since he was 13 years old, dabbling in rap, singing, and anything you can think of. But it was only when he had put on the tracks of Pop Smoke, CJ, and Kay Flock that he was prompted to make his first foray into the world of drill. CK YG enlisted the help of his cousin Nateman, who is also a prominent rapper, to experiment with this new sound.

“Sabi ko [kay Nateman], ‘‘San, mayroon akong bagong napakinggan na tunog, kakaiba ‘to. Kaso medyo violent siya eh.’ No’ng mga panahon na ‘yun, kakaalis lang namin ng streets kasi namatay ‘yung kaibigan namin. Umalis kami ng lugar namin kasi na-trauma kami sa nangyari sa kanya,” the young artist said.

(I told Nateman, “Cuz, there’s a new sound I listened to, it’s unique. But it’s quite violent.” That time, we just left the streets because our friend died. We left our place because we got traumatized by what happened to him.)

CK YG showed Nateman the verse he had written, and they got down to work.

“[Sabi ko], ”San, ito ‘yan a, ganito ‘yung drill a. Hindi lang siya basta killings, hindi lang siya basta violence, gun violence, and all. Art siya ng street. Hindi siya bayolente.’ Siguro, sa mga unang makakarinig, bayolente siya. [Pero] para sa akin, hindi siya bayolente,” he said.

(I said, “Cuz, this is drill. It’s not just about killings, it’s not just about violence, gun violence, and all. It’s the art of the streets. It’s not violent.’ I guess to those who would be hearing it for the first time, it’s violent. But for me, it isn’t.)

And so came the track “We Outside, Drillin!” — CK YG’s Pinoy drill debut, alongside Nateman, Enzo, and Phaze.

Play Video

Realest Cram also happened to be promoting his own work when the four artists had just released the song. He had instantly taken a liking to “We Outside, Drillin!” and felt that he had finally found like-minded individuals he wanted to begin making music with.

It wasn’t long before CK YG and Realest Cram would eventually meet in real life. With their sheer talent, Realest Cram’s iPad, P1,000 microphones, and a dream, the two rappers, with Nateman, eventually put out “Akala Mo Ata,” a collaboration they had recorded in what they described as a tiny house equipped with an electric fan that blew out hot air.

Play Video

After the song’s release, the rest was history.

Creating ‘Wag Na‘

Two years later, CK YG and Realest Cram have returned with “Wag Na,” another collaboration — but this time, chronicling the latter’s first love and first heartbreak.

“Nagmahal, nasaktan, gumawa ng kanta (Loved, got hurt, and made a song),” Realest Cram said.

Play Video

Asked to share more about how the song came to be, Realest Cram became emotional as he recounted the experiences that led to the inception of “Wag Na” in the first place.

“Hindi siya naniniwala sa akin (She didn’t believe in me),” he said, referring to the girl he was romantically involved with at the time.

CK YG also chimed in, consoling his co-rapper and friend in his own way by saying, “Boys don’t cry but real men do.”

Now, Realest Cram is able to take comfort in the fact that the song has become a huge success.

“Sa bawat kanto nila, o kaya bawat dinadaanan ‘nyo, pinapatugtog kanta ko (Every corner, or everywhere you pass by, they play my song),” he said, smiling.

A testament to their artistic synergy, CK YG and Realest Cram also bear similarities in how they execute their creative endeavors. You are always going to find authenticity in their craft, which is a reflection of their own memories, bad or good.

“Rapper ka nga e. Kailangan malaya ka magsalita. Malaya ka kung ano ‘yung gusto mong sabihin. Ano ba talaga ‘yung nangyayari? Ano ba ‘yung nangyayari talaga sa’yo?” Realest Cram said.

(You’re a rapper. You have to speak freely. You’re free to say what you want. What really happened? What’s really happening with you?)

“Walang soul ‘yung music ‘pag lifeless. Buhay ‘yan e, art ‘yun e. Art is life nga e, ‘di ba?” CK YG added.

(Music has no soul when it’s lifeless. That’s life, it’s art. Art is life, isn’t it?)

Pinoy drill for future generations

CK YG and Realest Cram have each already amassed millions of listeners so early into their careers. While they’re grateful for all the support they have gotten rather quickly, they’re well aware that it isn’t time for them to relax just yet. As some of today’s biggest names in Pinoy drill, the two rappers have big shoes to fill in pushing the subgenre to greater heights in the local scene.

“‘Yung mga batang kalye na kagaya namin, mayroon na silang blueprint. May daanan na kayo kung paano ‘nyo mapupuntahan kung sino si CK YG, si Realest Cram, si Nateman,” CK YG said.

(The kids on the streets like us now have a blueprint. They have a path to get to where CK YG, Realest Cram, and Nateman are.)

“Binigyan namin ng idea ‘yung mga kabataan ng ibang genre na, malay mo, doon pala sila magaling…. Tinabas na namin ‘yung daanan ng drill para sa inyo. Dadaanan ‘nyo na lang at tatabasin ‘nyo pa kung gusto ‘nyo,” Realest Cram added.

(We gave the youth an idea of another genre that, who knows, they might be good at…. We’ve already paved the way for drill for you. Just pass through it and pave it even further if you wish.) – Rappler.com

Listen to the KALYE playlist on Spotify here.