WATCH: Clara Benin releases ‘blink’ music video inspired by ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

MUSIC VIDEO. Clara Benin appears in the video for her single, 'blink.'

In the song, Clara sings about going on a journey of healing

MANILA, Philippines – Clara Benin has released the music video for her song ‘blink,’ and it’s inspired by Michel Gondry’s iconic romance drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The video was released on Friday, March 25. In it, Clara wakes up in a bed in the middle of a beach as she sings about taking a journey towards healing.

The video was directed by Josh Elefan, Clara’s close friend and collaborator.

“We actually came up with the concept together. This video is so personal to the both of us,” Clara said in a press release.

Clara is the first Filipino signed to Sony Music’s OFFMUTE, a record label that promotes the music and fosters collaborations among Southeast Asian artists. – Rappler.com