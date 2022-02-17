LOOK: Clara Benin lands on Times Square billboard

'Hope our music touches and inspires more people,' says Clara

MANILA, Philippines – Clara Benin is the latest Filipino artist to make it to New York’s famous Times Square, appearing in a digital billboard for Spotify on Thursday, February 17.

The billboard was for Spotify’s “EQUAL” playlists, which puts the spotlight on female artists around the world. Clara’s two songs, “blink” and “Araw’t Gabi” occupy the playlist’s top two spots.

“What an honor. Thank you [Spotify Asia and Spotify Philippines] for featuring my songs alongside all these lovely and talented women. Hope our music touches and inspires more people,” Clara wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Aside from Clara, other Filipino artists who’ve been featured on Spotify’s Times Square billboard include Nadine Lustre, Julie Ann San Jose, Ylona Garcia, and Janine Teñoso. – Rappler.com