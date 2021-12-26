LISTEN: Clara Benin dives into the past in new single ‘blink’

MANILA, Philippines – Clara Benin released a new track “blink” – her first single under international record label OFFMUTE.

In the track, Clara muses on memory, with lyrics written as various scenes from her past replayed in her head.

“I had a series of sleepless nights just recollecting and reliving different times of my life,” the folk-pop artist shares in a statement. “Some were peaceful times. Some were turbulent times. Some were traumatic times. I didn’t really understand why these memories were resurfacing in my head. Writing ‘blink’ just helped me resolve these thoughts,” she said.

“I particularly wanted this song to be a sonic journey that is metaphorical to one’s journey towards healing,” she said, noting the intimate vocals and acoustic guitar.

Gabba Santiago plays drums on the song, while and electronic musician The Ringmaster does production.

The song is released with a lyric video made by Clara herself, while a music video is slated for release in February 2022.

Listen to ‘blink’ here:

