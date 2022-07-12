Clinton Kane is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane is bringing his Someday It’ll All Be Ok tour to the Philippines.
Event organizer Live Nation Philippines announced that the “I GUESS I’M IN LOVE” singer is holding a concert at the New Frontier Theater on December 3.
Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but artist presale starts on July 12 to July 14. Details for the Live Nation Philippines presale and general sale will be also released on a later date.
For its Asia Pacific leg, Clinton is also making tour stops in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia.
Born in Perth, Australia, Clinton moved to Los Angeles, USA to pursue his music career. Some of his hits include “CHICKEN TENDIES,” “I don’t want to watch the world end with someone else,” and “14.” – Rappler.com