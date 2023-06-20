Coldplay adds 2nd PH show for ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour

Tickets to the British rock band's first show are sold out

MANILA, Philippines – Coldplay has added a second Philippine concert date for their upcoming Music of the Spheres world tour “due to incredible demand.”

According to a Tuesday, June 20 Twitter post, the Grammy-winning British rock band will now also be playing at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on January 20, 2024, in addition to their previously-announced show on January 19, 2024.

Due to incredible demand, a second Manila date has been added at Philippine Arena for Jan 20. Tickets for the new date will go on sale on Thursday (June 22) at 12pm local time. pic.twitter.com/qEcfvqOYxQ — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 20, 2023

Tickets to the first night are sold out, while tickets to the new date will be available from June 22 at 12 pm.

Their upcoming Philippine stop marks the band’s return to the country after nearly seven years. They last performed in the Philippines in April 2017 as part of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

The band is made up of frontman Christ Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, and bassist Guy Berryman.

They are known for songs such as “Yellow,” “Fix You,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “The Scientist.” –Rappler.com