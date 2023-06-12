LOOK: Coldplay headed to PH in January 2024

Tickets for Coldplay's 'Music Of the Spheres' concert at the Philippine Arena will be available starting June 19

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars because British rock brand Coldplay is coming back to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Monday, June 12 that the band will be bringing their Music of the Spheres concert tour to the Philippine Arena on January 19, 2024.

Get ready to experience a technicolor spectacle as Coldplay returns to Philippines! Be prepared to sing your favorite anthems from this amazing band who performs a crafted-to-perfection show, while championing sustainability ❤️🌿



Save the date!

📆January 19, 2024

📍Philippine… pic.twitter.com/a5lY9WK9XQ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 12, 2023

Ticket prices and seat plan have yet to be announced, but the artist and Live Nation Philippine pre-sale is set for June 19, 10 am.

Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale for the public on June 20, 12 pm.

The upcoming January 2024 show would serve as the band’s first visit to the Philippines in almost seven years. They last performed in the country in April 2017 for their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Aside from the Philippines, the band will also have stops in Singapore and Bangkok.

✨ New Asia dates announced for Jan + Feb 2024 // Manila, Singapore and Bangkok // Register now for presale access at https://t.co/ssY2U4qpeV



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/mQ0IUTCVpW — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 12, 2023

Coldplay is composed of lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; lead guitarist Jonny Buckland; drummer Will Champion; and bassist Guy Berryman.

The Grammy-winning alternative pop-rock band is known for their songs “Yellow,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Fix You,” “The Scientist,” “My Universe,” and “Everglow.” – Rappler.com