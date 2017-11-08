Find out the show date, ticket prices, and more here!

Published 1:00 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paramore is bringing their "Tour Four" to Manila!

The pop punk band is set to return to the Philippines on February 18, 2018, according to concert promoter MMI Live. They'll be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on November 23 at 10 am through SM Tickets. Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP – P8,000

Patron – P6,890

Lower box A – P4,876

Lower box B – P2,756

Upper box – 1,855

General admission – P1,325

Paramore, composed of vocalist Hayley Williams, drummer Zac Farro, and guitarist Taylor York, rose to fame in the mid-2000s with songs like "Pressure" and "Misery Business."

They recently released their 5th studio album, After Laughter, with "Hard Times" as the lead single.

