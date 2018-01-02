Mark your calendars Filipino Fantasies! Catch their show on Saturday, January 6!

Published 11:33 AM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boyband SF9 is heading to Manila for the first time!

Members Inseong, Youngbin, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani are to serenade their fans on their “Be My Fantasy” Manila show on Saturday, January 6, at The Theater at Solaire.

SF9 or Sensational Feeling 9 is a South Korean boyband that debuted with the release of their first single album Feeling Sensation in October 2016.

Originally an 11-member dance group named NEOZ Dance, SF9 renamed in August 2016 after winning against NEOZ Band, now Honeyst, in FNC Entertainment's Dance or Band reality show.



Their recently released Latin-inspired music video O Sole Mio from their 3rd mini album has now earned more than 6.8 million views on YouTube.

SF9's Manila show was supposed to be held last June 18 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Their Filipino fans – officially called Fantasy – can't wait to finally meet them!

For ticket purchasing, reservations, and inquiries, you may contact Ticketnet at 911-5555 or visit their website at ticketnet.com.

2017 SF9 [Be My Fantasy] in Manila is brought to you by IME Philippines. – Rappler.com