Published 10:14 AM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion is coming to Manila! The iconic singer is playing a one night show at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay on July 19, as a stop on the Asia leg of her LIVE 2018 Tour.

Celine needs no introduction. As the singer who powered hits such as “Power of Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” she has become one of the most recognizable voices in music history.

The Canadian artist counts 5 Grammys, 2 Oscars, and 7 American Music Awards to her name, and was even given the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

She currently has an ongoing Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she has played over 1,000 shows to over 4 million fans.

This will be Celine’s first time in Manila. She was initially set to perform at the MOA Arena in November 2014, but canceled months before the show, to care for her late husband Rene Angelil, who was at the time battling cancer.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on January 18, 2018 on celinedion.com and smtickets.com. Ticket prices are at P2,640, P7,920, P16,370, P19,540, and P35,380. – Rappler.com