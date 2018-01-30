Joanne Kaye Mercado lost her wallet the day she was supposed to buy her concert tickets – but the Pinoy One OK Rockers had her back

Published 5:36 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – GMA actress Glaiza de Castro came to the Manila concert of Japanese band One OK Rock (OOR) on Monday, January 29, with tickets not just for herself but for a fellow OOR fan, Joanne Kaye Mercado.

They didn't know each other before this, but Glaiza felt she just had to give her a free ticket to the concert.

On Sunday morning, January 28, Joanne posted on the fans' Facebook group – Philippines One Ok Rockers (POOR) – about how heartbroken she was after losing her money on her way to buying a ticket a day before the concert.

A little over an hour later, Glaiza posted on Twitter that she had an extra ticket to OOR's "Ambitions" concert, and wondered whether she should sell it or give it away to a true blue fan of the band.

Anyway, bukas na ang #OORAmbitionsTourMNL, napa sobra ang bili kong ticket. Nag iisip ako kung mag scalper ako o ibigay sa taong sobrang fan ng @ONEOKROCK_japan :) — Glaiza de Castro (@glaizaredux) January 27, 2018

Another fan noticed Glaiza's tweet, took a screenshot of it, and posted it as a comment on Joanne's post. Immediately, more fans commented that they should help Joanne get that free ticket by posting the screenshot of her post on Glaiza's social media accounts.

A few hours later, the actress revealed that she was touched by the support of other fans for Joanne, and decided to give her the extra ticket.

I was touched by these people’s support towards their fellow OOR fan. I read your messages, may mga ilan akong napupusuang bigyan, pero sa tingin ko ngayon nanalo ang bayanihan. Kaya sayo na na double kill, I’ll see you tomorrow. #OORAmbitionsTourMNL pic.twitter.com/jVHggAbF0l — Glaiza de Castro (@glaizaredux) January 28, 2018

Glaiza and Joanne did not reveal how the ticket would be handed, but the GMA star was herself early at the Mall of Asia Arena. Wearing the official OOR "Ambitions" tour shirt, she had her photos taken with the other fans who had lined up to see to watch Taka, Toru, Ryota, and Tomoya of One OK Rock perform.

Joanne, meanwhile, posted a message of thanks to the fans who helped her out, saying she knew there were many other fans who wanted Glaiza's free ticket, but she was touched that they tried to help her out.

"Kasi ‘di ba mas madaling hilingin na sana sa inyo nalang pumunta yung ticket kasi pare-pareho lang naman nating gustong pumunta, pero ginawa niyo ‘yun for me. Sabi ko kanina mapili o hindi, okay lang. I will never forget this," she said.

(Because it's easier to wish that the ticket would go to you, because we all want to go, but you helped me out anyway. Earlier, I said that whether or not I'm chosen, it's okay. I will never forget this.)

– Rappler.com